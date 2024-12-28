The Bizarre Story Of The California Cult That Inspired Charles Manson

The stories behind shadowy cults typically follow a similar pattern which emerges time and time again. They typically revolve around a charismatic leader — almost always a man with Messianic tendencies — who attracts a circle of followers made up of vulnerable people and lost souls looking to turn their lives around. As such, the leader's followers are open to radical ideas, and the cult works to reorganize their understanding of the outside world using quasi-religious and occult imagery which alienates them further from mainstream society. At their core, they often contain what The New Yorker's Zöe Heller describes as a "pyramid scheme of sexual slavery," with shame, guilt, and physical forms of coercion including food and sleep deprivation used to bend members to the leader's will. In many cases, such groups reach their nadir with an explosive act of violence.

Advertisement

One may assume that the similar traits found in multiple cults across the Western world are the result of the people behind them simply developing the same coercive tactics and reaching for the same touchstones to attract followers from broadly the same culture — according to religious expert Ben Zeller, many of those who joined American cults in the 1960s and 1970s were from relatively affluent white families (per KCRW). But the truth is that some cults actually learn from one another. In the case of the Manson Family, the murderous California cult that revolved around would-be rockstar Charles Manson, much of the inspiration may have come from a group called WKFL Fountain of the World, which formed in 1948 under a man called Master Krishna Venta and which came to a violent end 10 years later.

Advertisement