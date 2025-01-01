Times People Almost Died On Fear Factor

In 2001, NBC raised the stakes of the newly established but already intense world of American reality-competition television with the premiere of "Fear Factor." While shows like CBS's "Survivor" and "Big Brother" stranded contestants in the middle of the wilderness or locked them in a house with strangers, respectively, "Fear Factor," with some of the worst challenges ever, gave real people the chance to win $50,000 by competing in stunts and activities that put them in great peril. Those included elements such as tremendous heights, wild animals, fast and dangerous vehicles, and ingesting the most disgusting substances producers could imagine.

A major and prestigious network like NBC wasn't about to let anybody die on its watch, so the tests and challenges depicted on screen were highly controlled, and there were many strange rules "Fear Factor" contestants had to follow. Thanks in part to these measures, nobody ever died on "Fear Factor," but a few times in the show's history, competitors found themselves in genuine peril. Many could have fallen incredibly ill, become injured or dismembered, or even perished. Here are the times that people could very well have died while shooting an episode of "Fear Factor."