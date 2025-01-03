What Happens If You're Buried Without Being Embalmed

We all know what happens to the body after death, right? Cells rupture, skin gets discolored, fluids leak out, the flesh disintegrates, and you're left with teeth, bones, hair, and the clothes you were buried in. There are lots of factors that impact the rate of decay, like temperature, moisture, depth of burial, the presence of insects, the cause of death, even the type of clothing worn by the body. Plus, being buried in a metal casket vs. a wooden one delays decomposition by up to 15 years. That is, metal coffins delay decomposition if the body is embalmed.

But metal coffin or not, embalming slows down the process of biological decay. These days, it's typically done by replacing bodily fluids with chemical preservatives, but humans have known about it for quite some time — just look at the mummies of ancient Egypt. The Egyptians were embalming masters, and their efforts have granted us well-preserved remains dating back to when they first started embalming the dead around 2,600 B.C.E. Modern embalming follows a procedure stemming from the same, ancient method of draining the body of fluids. Add some chemical substances like Formalin to the mix, used to fill bodily cavities, and you've got a whole industry of modern corpse preservation that's persisted since the early 1700s.

So if embalming slows down decay, what happens to a non-embalmed, buried body? The same thing that happens to an embalmed body, but a bit faster. That's because modern embalming exists primarily to preserve a body long enough for an open-casket wake. After that, embalming doesn't really matter.