The Messed Up Reality Of The Vulcans From Star Trek

Even if you only have a passing familiarity with "Star Trek," then you've surely heard of the Vulcans. Spock, the first officer in the original series of the 1960s, is now such a famous figure that his greeting hand gesture — the Vulcan salute, inspired by a Jewish blessing gesture Spock's actor Leonard Nimoy saw as a child — is practically shorthand for Trekkies to recognize one another. And perhaps it's also a quick way for even non-Trekkies to recognize a certain kind of dedicated, enthusiastic sci-fi fan.

Of course, as interesting and pervasive as Spock may be, he doesn't necessarily stand for all Vulcans. In fact, if you give yourself a bit of time to dig deeper into the many "Star Trek" series' depiction of these highly intelligent, pointy-eared desert dwellers who are seriously big fans of logic, you may start to notice some complexities. On the surface, Vulcans are often interpreted as friendly allies to humans, even if their devotion to strictly controlling their emotions can be galling to more impassioned folks.

Yet there is a dark side to the Vulcans that may cause you to take a second look and reconsider everything you thought you knew — yes, even if you're a dedicated Trekkie. From a long-ago past that threatened to engulf their planet in nuclear war to occasional (or more sustained) dabbling in espionage, child endangerment, and organized crime, the reality of the Vulcans of "Star Trek" can get seriously messed up.

