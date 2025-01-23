Lies People Believe About Typhoid Mary

The story of Typhoid Mary has certainly gotten a bad historical rap. Even those who don't know any specifics about her recognize the name and the doom associated with it. As early as 1909, cartoons showed up about Mary in print, like one illustration in New York American showing her cracking tiny skulls into a pan like eggs. In the drawing, she's also breathing pestilence like a stream of fire or oil. The message is clear: Mary spreads plague and death.

Two years earlier, in 1907, sanitary engineer and amateur detective George Sober had tracked Mary around New York while investigating claims that typhoid could be traced back to freshwater. Sober had come across Mary, who displayed some symptoms of Typhoid fever, and he tracked her activities. Born Mary Mallon and having emigrated to the United States from Ireland, she cooked for various families to make a living. Sober discovered that members of seven of eight of those families had come down with Typhoid, equaling 22 people total. To make a long story short, Mary was eventually apprehended in 1907, tested and found positive for Typhoid, quarantined for three years, released in 1910, infected more people, and got confined again from 1915 until she died in 1938.

In the decades since then, Mary's story has grown to become something of a legend. Attempts have also been made to inject her tale with modern sociopolitical preoccupations and paint her as a nobly suffering victim of the mighty and powerful. This is an exaggeration. That being said, many aspects of her tale are commonly misunderstood or have gotten distorted over time.