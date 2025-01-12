What Happens If You're Buried Without A Casket?

Burials are becoming a thing of the past. Despite historical cultural and religious resistance to cremation in the West that has only slowly relaxed, the practice now commands more than 60% of funereal services compared to just over 33% for burials (per the National Funeral Directors Association). By midcentury, it's anticipated that over 80% of deceased persons will be cremated rather than buried.

Despite changing preferences, however, traditional and religious attachments to burial remain for many. It can provide living loved ones with a greater sense of closure and provide a cornerstone for a ceremony. But even as they endure among a shrinking yet sizeable minority, the burial has seen changes. There's been a rise in what's been called "natural" or "green" burials — that is, a burial without a coffin or casket.

The difference between a natural and traditional burial isn't quite that simple. No casket often means no preservatives or embalming fluids, no tombs, and no suits for the deceased made of non-biodegradable fabrics. For many, a natural burial is a chance to be eco-friendly even in death. Per the Lincoln Heritage Funeral Advantage, the body goes into a bio-degradable container, is buried, and quickly decomposes, quite literally returning to the Earth.

