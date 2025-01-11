11 Warning Signs Everyone Ignored About These Serial Killers

Imagine finding out someone you knew was a serial killer. In an instant, every interaction they'd ever had with you or anyone else would change dramatically in your mind. Seemingly innocuous quirks in their personalities, weird stories from their early days, and strange behavior can all be written off in the short term, but the moment those events are known to involve a killer, they carry new meanings. We tend to give people a pass on questionable behavior, but that can come back to bite us when the truth comes to light. Any one of us could face the lens of an unforgiving TV camera as a true crime interviewer asks us how we missed all those obvious red flags.

Many of the telltale signs we associate with budding killers are present in countless people who clean up their acts as they age. Researchers have repeatedly linked childhood abuse with types of serial murder, but the overwhelming majority of abuse victims don't grow up to commit homicide. Early signs like a fascination with starting fires or a fondness for voyeurism are present in tons of teens who never kill anyone. Assuming someone will eventually become a serial killer is rarely a helpful stage in childhood development, so people often allow certain red flags to slip by unnoticed. However, there are other warning signs can't be so easily explained away.

The following article includes descriptions of animal cruelty and child abuse.

