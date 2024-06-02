Warning Signs About Jeffrey Dahmer Everyone Ignored Until It Was Too Late

The following article includes graphic descriptions of violence, sexual assault, and necrophilia.

The Milwaukee serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer brutally murdered 17 young men over the course of 13 years, from 1978 until his eventual capture in 1991. At his trial, the world learned of the indescribable depravity of the killings and the mutilation and dismemberment of the victim's bodies. Dahmer retained body parts as mementoes of his crimes, necrophilia, and acts of cannibalism. As the world looked on in disbelief, Dahmer was sentenced to 16 life terms in 1992 and was expected to spend the rest of his natural life in prison with no possibility of parole. Two years later, he was murdered by a fellow inmate.

Despite the animalistic urges that underpinned Dahmer's appalling crimes, he was reportedly a young man of high intelligence — his IQ is reported as being at least 122, while some claim it was as high as 145. However, the Milwaukee Cannibal also had obvious emotional issues. Some are believed to have been the result of a tumultuous home life characterized by what commentators have described as a neglectful childhood. He also reportedly found his parents' divorce especially traumatic. But many people survive difficult childhoods and go on to live regular law-abiding lives. Could anything about Dahmer have helped to shed light on his mental condition before he was too late? Here were the warning signs that everyone overlooked.