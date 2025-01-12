The Life Of Typhoid Mary Was Worse Than You Thought

Mary Mallon left poverty in Ireland in the quintessential American immigrant narrative. This was decades after the potato famine of the 1840s, but the Irish were still coming to America in droves in the 1880s. Amazingly, Mallon was a teenager (sources disagree on whether she was 15 or 17 years old when she made the journey from Cookstown, Ireland, pictured above) when she crossed the Atlantic, leaving her home behind forever and all by herself, too. While the basics of her story were the same as millions in her position, Mallon's journey was not exactly like the stereotypical image many might have of immigrating to New York City at that time. When she arrived in 1883, the Statue of Liberty was not built yet: Ellis Island wouldn't open for nine more years.

Mallon would have been poor, scrambling, and discriminated against when she got to New York City. Fortunately, her aunt and uncle arrived before her and she was able to live with them. It's possible she was one of the tens of thousands of poor Irish whose journey was paid for by charity or by family members already in the U.S. The year before Mallon landed, the U.K. Parliament (then in control of the entire country of Ireland) voted for legislation to cover the travel costs of 54,000 Irish immigrants to America.

For all of the difficulties coming to the U.S. alone as a teenager entailed, Mallon had one piece of luck. She got a good job — as a cook.