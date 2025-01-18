Tragic Details About Karen Carpenter's Last Days

Even as Karen Carpenter appeared to have made positive changes, there were signs that all wasn't well in her tragic life. At a January 14, 1983 dinner out with her brother Richard, she looked unwell mid-meal and hurried to the bathroom, behavior she later shrugged off as nothing. Two weeks later, on January 27, Carpenter's house cleaner, Florine Ellie, found her collapsed on the floor of the bedroom closet of the pop star's Los Angeles condo. "Karen, is there something wrong?" she asked. "No, I am just so tired," Carpenter told her (via "Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter").

Even as Ellie helped her into bed, Carpenter told her there was nothing wrong. Ellie checked in the next day. Again, the singer brushed off her concern. The last few days of Carpenter's life included another dinner at a restaurant on Sunset Boulevard with Richard, and she seemed better and ate well. It was the last time Richard saw her alive. She later finalized plans to visit New York and be with a friend as she gave birth, and the day before she died, she ate out with her parents. By the next morning, Carpenter was dead. Her autopsy revealed that her ipecac use, in combination with an already weakened heart from years of over-dieting, had caused her death. It cut short the career of a singer whose reputation has only grown since her untimely passing.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).