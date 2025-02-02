What Is The Meaning Behind An Upside-Down Cross?

So we all know what an upside-down cross means, right? It gets worn on the necks of folks at black metal concerts who raise the devil horns for selfies, maybe gets tattooed on the arm of a rebellious teen tired of "the rules," and is generally an icky occult symbol used for all sorts of nefarious magical conjurations and communiqués with insidious entities. That's a good summary, right? Oh also: Before all that stuff, it symbolized the martyrdom of St. Peter at the hands of the Roman Emperor Nero in 64 C.E. So, it was a holy symbol for about ... 1,800 years.

Yes, for most of post-Jesus history, an upside-down cross meant one thing: St. Peter's execution. As the tale goes, Nero — who wasn't all that stable and had a twisted history — launched a persecution of early Christians in the Roman Empire following the Great Fire of Rome in 64 C.E. Some historians say that Christian writers embellished Nero's actions to further their own ends. Others say he embarked on a true pogrom. Either way, when Peter was crucified, he insisted that he be executed upside-down because he wasn't worthy to die like Christ. That's the traditional story.

It took until the 19th century for French Gnostic Eugène Vintras to use an upside-down cross to snub the Catholic Church. He'd been condemned by the institution for claiming to be the reincarnation of Elijah, amongst other things. Cultural uses of upside-down crosses snowballed from there. Ultimately, an upside-down cross is a reflection of the person who uses or sees it. Otherwise, it's just an upside-down object.

