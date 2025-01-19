Times Led Zeppelin Went Too Far On Tour

British rock band Led Zeppelin set the template for rock music in the 1970s in more ways than one. The group was made up of former members of the Yardbirds (guitarist Jimmy Page) and Band of Joy (vocalist Robert Plant and drummer John "Bonzo" Bonham), along with former session bassist/keyboardist John Paul Jones. They formed in 1968 to take up possibly the most lucrative and liberal record contract in rock history for a new band to that point. Signed with Atlantic Records for more than $200,000 (around $1.8 million today), Zeppelin were given complete creative control over their albums, including artwork. The arrangement may have looked like a gamble at the time, but the band rewarded their label with some of the definitive music of the era, with an imperial run of six classic albums in a row.

But it wasn't just the songs that underpinned the Led Zeppelin legend. A hugely popular live act, the band's frequent world tours also gained notoriety for their outrageous hedonism when they weren't on stage. Here are some of the most disreputable moments from Led Zeppelin's years on the road.