What Happens When You Leave The Mafia?

We all know how the mafia works by now, right? Omerta (aka a vow of silence), vendettas, baseball caps to the knees, unspoken menace between people in suits sitting around tables, a lot of talk of "the family," and plenty of other things that we can attribute to "The Godfather" movies and "The Sopranos." All such fictional accounts — which the public finds endlessly interesting — have roots in real-life gangsters like Al Capone. And while it's hard to separate fact from fiction when it comes to the mafia, one thing's for sure: You can join when you like, but you sure as heck can't ever leave.

Advertisement

At least, that's the assumption. Mafia members aren't exactly forthcoming about the secrets of their lethal criminal organization. And those who leave aren't exactly queuing up to spill their stories and get garrotted in their sleep or something. Information on how to leave the mafia and what happens afterward is scant, and it all comes down to personal testimony. Even then, there's a difference between Cosa Nostra, the infamous Sicilian mafia that's granted us much of our pop cultural mob imagery, and other organized crime outfits around the world. Every country has such organizations, though certain groups like the Japanese yakuza (where leaving is difficult, to say the least) stand out.

Advertisement

In an interview with LADBible, for instance, reformed mob boss Michael Franzese says that he was the only one to successfully leave out of six who swore omerta together. The other guys got killed. He was lucky, and he's been free to do what he likes within the boundaries of the law, past associations, and his own conscience. Same goes for others.