The Real Reason The Village People Changed Their Tune About Donald Trump

Those who've experienced the joy of collectively singing and miming the letters to "Y.M.C.A." at karaoke: We salute you. Even if the Village People didn't also do "In the Navy," "Macho Man," "Go West," and more, they'd have earned themselves a place in the annals of music history based on "Y.M.C.A." alone. Who could possibly throw a fit at the Village People showing up anywhere? Why would anyone object to the personal choices of the sailor, policeman, Native American, construction worker, and whatever other character dances, sings, and teaches people acronyms? Heck, they're even going to show up at the next presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025.

That's exactly the issue, though — at least for some. The Village People had previously objected to President-elect Donald Trump using their iconic anthem at rallies and wanted him to stop. This is because, as "Y.M.C.A." lyricist and OG Village Person, Victor Willis (the cop) wrote on Facebook on December 2, 2024, he'd gotten over 1,000 complaints from folks about Trump using "Y.M.C.A." since 2020. Said folks didn't want Trump to use "Y.M.C.A.," no matter that Trump's campaign procured a license from the record label, Broadcast Music (BMI), to do so.

Now, as of January 13, the Village People have taken to Facebook to say that they will indeed be heading off to Trump's 2025 inauguration to do their costumed thing. The stated reason is simple: "It's now time to bring the country together with music." Also, there's the press and the money it brings in.

