The Real Reason The Village People Changed Their Tune About Donald Trump
Those who've experienced the joy of collectively singing and miming the letters to "Y.M.C.A." at karaoke: We salute you. Even if the Village People didn't also do "In the Navy," "Macho Man," "Go West," and more, they'd have earned themselves a place in the annals of music history based on "Y.M.C.A." alone. Who could possibly throw a fit at the Village People showing up anywhere? Why would anyone object to the personal choices of the sailor, policeman, Native American, construction worker, and whatever other character dances, sings, and teaches people acronyms? Heck, they're even going to show up at the next presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025.
That's exactly the issue, though — at least for some. The Village People had previously objected to President-elect Donald Trump using their iconic anthem at rallies and wanted him to stop. This is because, as "Y.M.C.A." lyricist and OG Village Person, Victor Willis (the cop) wrote on Facebook on December 2, 2024, he'd gotten over 1,000 complaints from folks about Trump using "Y.M.C.A." since 2020. Said folks didn't want Trump to use "Y.M.C.A.," no matter that Trump's campaign procured a license from the record label, Broadcast Music (BMI), to do so.
Now, as of January 13, the Village People have taken to Facebook to say that they will indeed be heading off to Trump's 2025 inauguration to do their costumed thing. The stated reason is simple: "It's now time to bring the country together with music." Also, there's the press and the money it brings in.
Victor Willis was under pressure to oppose Trump
Judging by Victor Willis' original December 2, 2024 post, the Village People took issue with President-elect Donald Trump playing their music at rallies not because of any stated personal feelings, but because of pressure from the public. And at this point, Willis is the only remaining member of the Village People from their old 70s disco heyday. In fact, he won a lawsuit back in 2012 that granted him legal rights to many of the band's songs. In other words: Willis has the biggest stake in the Village People, knows what he's talking about when it comes to his music, and more or less represents the group.
It's in this context that Willis first opposed Trump's usage of the group's music. The public started complaining, and other artists were revoking Trump's right to use their music. But as Willis noticed, Trump, "seems to genuinely like Y.M.C.A. and he's having a lot of fun with it," per Facebook. Plus, the Trump campaign had licensed the use of the song and, "had every right to continue using Y.M.C.A."
In the same Facebook post, Willis also addresses the source of much of the public pressure put on him. Namely, that "Y.M.C.A." is seen as a "gay anthem" and therefore ought not to be used by the Trump campaign. Willis not only said that it's a "false assumption" that this is the meaning of the song, but that he will sue "each and every news organization" that says so. Rather than belonging to any particular demographic, "The true anthem is Y.M.C.A.'s appeal to people of all stripes including President-Elect Trump."
The Village People will play at Trump's inauguration
At this point, we can see that the Village People haven't done a new, sudden about-face regarding President-elect Donald Trump. Victor Willis' December 2024 Facebook post came at the end of a long, multiyear process of refusing to revoke Trump's right to use "Y.M.C.A." — long before the Village People recently officially announced that they'd be showing up at Trump's 2025's inauguration. Anticipating blowback, the group wrote on Facebook on January 13, 2025: "We know this wont [sic] make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics."
The Village People also posted about the inauguration on X, with a group photo and disco ball backdrop, writing, "Happy to announce our participation in President Trump's inaugural activities!" And while some people might be grumbling about the decision — especially according to various attention-grabbing headlines — comments under the X post, at least, are overwhelmingly positive.
As for the practical, financial side of things: Willis was open and honest back in December on Facebook when he said, "Y.M.C.A. has benefited greatly from use by the President-Elect." The 45-year-old song actually charted at No. 1 for two weeks and brought in "several million dollars" because of Trump's usage of it. As for getting paid for performing at the inauguration: this typically doesn't happen. It's a gratis performance, although usually travel expenses are covered. That doesn't mean it isn't a good business decision — clearly it is. After all, "Y.M.C.A." is already generating more money and attention for old and new Village People, alike.