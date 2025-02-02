Disturbing Things Recovered After The Jonestown Massacre

Jonestown was intended as a sanctuary, an escape from persecution and enslavement. That was how Jim Jones sold it to his flock. He'd started his church in Indiana in 1954, and by 1965 moved his People's Temple to California where he claimed there would be safety from his prophesied nuclear war, and he declared himself God's prophet. His delusions continued to grow, and in 1974 he began developing an area in Guyana to move his congregation to.

Advertisement

According to Biography, the land was to be transformed into a utopian progressive community. Conveniently for Jones, it also provided an escape from California just as the media began to report on the grievances of defectors from the People's Temple, who had stories to tell of coercion, control, and the growing paranoia, drug use, and sexual abuses of Jones himself.

Life in the jungle did nothing to ease Jones's paranoia. The thousand-some followers who went with him to Jonestown were subjected to psychological conditioning through abuse, blackmail, and humiliation, lest they plot against their leader. Jones conducted regular suicide drills and threatened to follow through with a true mass suicide if the Guyanese government didn't leave him be. A visit from concerned congressman Leo J. Ryan in 1978 was the last straw.

Advertisement

The Jonestown massacre, as it has since become known, was the largest orchestrated mass death of American citizens before the September 11 terrorist attacks (per Time). More than 900 people died that day, including Jones, and the recovery efforts left responders traumatized by what they saw — the bodies, the evidence of suicide/murder, and the remnants of the lives lost.