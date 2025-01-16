Legendary Baseball Announcer And Actor Bob Uecker Dead At 90

Sports announcer, former baseball player, and occasional actor "Mr. Baseball" Bob Uecker has died (via MLB). He was 90 years old.

Robert George Uecker was born January 26, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Swiss immigrants Gus and Sue Uecker, per the Society for American Baseball Research. He attended a technical high school where he played baseball and basketball. He didn't finish high school and enrolled in the Army at age 20, lying that he had played baseball for Marquette University (later saying, "Marquette didn't have a team but they never checked") in order to play military baseball, which he did in Missouri and Virginia. When his military service ended, he was signed to the Milwaukee Braves and played in the minor leagues for six years. He made his major league debut on April 13, 1962. A catcher, he was eventually traded to the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies before going back to the Braves, who had by that point moved to Atlanta.

Advertisement

Uecker's career as an active player ended in the spring of 1968, after getting in a bar fight in West Palm Beach, Florida, which resulted in a head wound that required 48 stitches. Soon after, he reaggravated an old motorcycling injury on the field and was released as a player and coach in April. Uecker would later write a memoir titled "Catcher In The Wry" about his time as a player and would often joke about his lackluster record. An entire section of "Uncle John's Fully Loaded 25th Anniversary Bathroom Reader" is devoted to his quips, including, "I led the league in 'Go get 'em next time!'"