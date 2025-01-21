The Top 5 Modern Oligarchs Who Are Wildly Rich

Greek philosophical titan Aristotle (384 to 322 B.C.E.) considered oligarchy to be a perverted form of aristocracy. Aristocracy, he said, is rule by those most fit to rule — a rare setup. Oligarchy happens when those in power cease working for the common good and only seek to enrich or empower themselves. The self-interested and wealthy get their hands entangled in government, in other words. "That sounds like everywhere," people might reply. But in some nations, oligarchical tendencies run far stronger than in others.

Ever since the most recent invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022, one country keeps getting called an oligarchy: Russia. This isn't without good reason. Russian president Vladimir Putin is a dictator encased in a barricade of wealthy Russian "industry tycoons," as The Washington Post says. They own superyachts and mines, oil refineries and factories. They rose to power following the collapse of the Soviet Union, as the Boris Yelstin-ran government privatized and started selling whole industries on the cheap.

Now, both old- and new-generation oligarchs sit squarely in Vladimir Putin's pocket. It's these individuals who got hit by sanctions at the onset of the Russo-Ukrainian War, and it's these individuals who offloaded their wealth to foreign countries. Collectively, they're worth about $600 billion. That money is spread across quite a few individuals, but the wealthiest, in order, are Vladimir Potanin, Leonid Mikhelson, Alexey Mordashov, Vladimir Lisin, and Alisher Usmanov. Each person has peanuts in comparison to someone like Elon Musk, who's worth around $440 billion and has himself been called an oligarch. But to most people, they're still absurdly wealthy.

