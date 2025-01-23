Popular Government Campaigns That Actually Backfired

The last few years have seen wildfires become even more ferocious than ever before, with scientists confirming that climate change is making conditions drier in many areas of the United States and exacerbating their spread. But they are not simply a modern phenomenon, as one of America's most memorable government campaigns from nearly eight decades ago makes clear.

Smokey Bear, with his famous slogan "Only YOU can prevent forest fires," emerged in the 1940s, encouraging outdoor recreationists to make the utmost effort to manage their own campfires and other open flames that might spread to wild vegetation. The need for such advice first arose in World War II, when the threat of shelling from Japanese submarines setting coastal Californian forests alight raised the danger of compounding fires caused by citizens and making the fires too numerous to manage.

Smokey has proven to be an effective communication tool, with generations of Americans now trained to believe that forest fires need to be snuffed out. But experts now argue that naturally occurring fires are part of the life cycle of a forest and serve the purpose of burning away dry old vegetation to make way for the new. When small-scale forest fires are prevented, it means a build-up of flammable material, which sadly means that when it does catch fire, there is more fuel to allow it to spread, and it ultimately becomes far more destructive and dangerous.

