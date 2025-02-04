The Biggest Differences Between The Green Berets And Delta Force

Military special forces have a mystique all their own. Who are these nameless, faceless, elite few who prowl the globe conducting super-secret operations that the rest of us will never know about? Barring the occasional, high-profile, "We killed Osama bin Laden" kind of case that an outfit like SEAL Team Six can take credit for. Each branch of the military has Special Operations Forces (SOF) like Marine Raiders, Air Force Pararescuemen, and Navy SEALs. Some of these are better known than others, and sometimes it's not clear what the differences are between them, like in the case of Green Berets vs. Delta Force.

Advertisement

For those in the know, the differences between Green Berets and Delta Force will be obvious. But even so, there are similarities. Both are contained within the U.S. Army, for instance, rather than another branch of the military. Both handle unorthodox missions beyond that of a typical rank-and-file soldier (no disrespect intended). Both are highly trained in specialized domains requiring equal parts technical skills, physical endurance, intellectual acuity, and keen decision-making. And, both demand some seriously top-end fitness from their members.

But beyond such broad strokes, differences accumulate. Green Berets recruit from the Army or directly from the civilian population, provided civilians sign a special forces 18x contract and complete all Green Beret training. Delta Force, however? You've got to have a four-year active duty minimum, and they usually recruit from other special forces — like Green Berets. There are plenty of other differences, some of which possibly never know. That's because the U.S. government has never even admitted that Delta Force even exists.

Advertisement