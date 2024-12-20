Strange Details Everyone Ignores About Delta Force

So we've heard of Delta Force, right? It's that 1986 movie featuring Chuck Norris Chuck-Norrising his way through a typical milieu of chase scenes, shooting scenes, hand-to-hand combat scenes, and maybe there was a plot — who knows? But the real Delta Force? As in, the U.S. Army's elite special forces unit founded in 1977 as a counterterrorism unit but which has since come to be known as cultivating the badassest of the badasses? Sorry, Chuck, you're great and all, but let's all step aside for the professionals.

It's actually a tricky thing talking about Delta Force because, by its nature, it's a highly secretive outfit. We've got some inside info from former Delta Force members, usually in the form of stories about physical training regimens and interpersonal vignettes, but no nitty-gritty operational information. We do know what military operations they took part in, like Operation Juniper Shield which killed Islamic State terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

We also know the general structure of Delta Force, per My Base Guide, because it was modeled on Britain's legendary Special Air Service (SAS): Squadrons A, B, C, and D focus on assault, E Squadron covers aviation, G Squadron does clandestine work, and the Combat Support Squadron support units with things like intelligence and medical needs. Per SOFREP, we also know the career requirements necessary to apply, like having no military disciplinary record.

All those broad strokes make complete sense. Other facets of Delta Force are surprising, like its lack of recruitment measures, its acceptance of soldiers from any branch of the military, and even lax grooming standards.