What Michael Jackson Thought Of Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy

Nine children in the Jackson family went on to be entertainers, making it a uniquely successful entertainment dynasty. No doubt the biggest name in the family is Michael Jackson, who began his career as the cherubic lead vocalist in the Jackson 5. He went on to have a scintillating career that made him one of the most famous people on the planet before his tragic death in 2009. But the second-most successful member of the Jackson family wasn't in the Jackson 5 at all. That honor goes to the youngest of the children, Janet Jackson, born May 16, 1966. Since the release of her self-titled debut album in 1982, she has become a hugely influential R&B icon, with megastars including Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Britney Spears citing her as an influence.

Janet Jackson's enduring appeal was such that she was invited to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004, a prestigious gig for any artist. The set featured a guest spot with her collaborator, ex-N'SYNC star Justin Timberlake, who was then at the height of his popularity. However, it became notorious after a so-called "wardrobe malfunction" saw Timberlake tear Janet's costume to reveal her right breast, causing an enormous backlash from critics over what some considered intentional public indecency.

Janet was forced to apologize continuously in the months following, and it remained a major talking point in the mainstream media. Of course, her big brother Michael was himself no stranger to controversy, and he thought the incident was overblown. "Actually I was looking right at it, and I didn't see it," he told Giraldo Rivera in a 2005 interview on Fox News (via YouTube).

