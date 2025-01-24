JFK's Grandson Lashes Out At Donald Trump Over Assassination Files

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to declassify files related to major 20th-century assassinations that changed the course of history, promising "transparency." But at least one family member of John F. Kennedy thinks it's all just theater. The directive was signed on January 23 and addressed files related to the assassinations of JFK, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr. "Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth," it read.

But one of JFK's grandsons, Jack Schlossberg, says he's not interested in being part of what he sees as a publicity stunt, writing on X that there is "nothing heroic" about the release of the documents. "Declassification is using JFK as a political prop, when he's not here to punch back," he added. Schlossberg also said that the truth of his grandfather's assassination is, quote, "a lot sadder than the myth," stating that it wasn't part of a broad conspiracy.

King's family also issued a reaction to the plan to declassify the records. "For us, the assassination of our father is a deeply personal family loss that we have endured over the last 56 years," The King Center wrote in a statement on X. "We hope to be provided the opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release."

