The History Of The Roman Salute Explained

Unless you're ostriching your way to better mental health with your head in the ground (a myth — ostriches don't do that), you might have noticed the richest man alive striking his chest and, as many claimed, sieg heiling his way to a brighter future at President Donald Trump's inauguration. In a case of perfectly mulched fodder for the infinite online rage-and-prattle machine, there's already been about 20 quadrillion click-ready articles/posts written about the topic. From Vanity Fair's purse-lipped snark to the Anti-Defamation League's conciliatory "this is a delicate moment" tweet on X, plenty has been said on the incident.

Advertisement

Before you start shoring up the home defenses against legions of Musks' goose-stepping humanoid robots, it's time to pause, breathe, think, and cease those tappy, spluttering online fingers. And we say "legions" intentionally, because it's Roman imperial legionaries who first delivered straight-armed salutes to their superior officers back in the day. Or so we think — we don't know with 100% certainty what their "Roman Salute," as it's been dubbed, looked like. But as Imperium Romanum quotes the 1st-century Roman historian Flavius, "Each morning the legionaries go to their centurion and salute him. The centurions then go to the tribunes and salute them. All the tribunes then go to salute the general."

Advertisement

Come 1919, Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini adopted this "saluto romano" to evoke the grandeur of the Italian peninsula's past. Adolf Hitler, a great admirer of Mussolini, copied the gesture and rebranded it as the "Hitler salute." And so the Roman salute was sullied, no matter if that's what Musk or anyone else intends.