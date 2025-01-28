Billy Corgan And Bill Burr Half-Brother Rumors Reignited After Awkward Howie Mandel Interview

It is not unusual for celebrities to look unnervingly alike. Comedian Will Ferrell and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith are notable doppelgangers, while many fans have noticed that Isla Fisher and Amy Adams are also dead ringers for each other. And sometimes in celebrity culture, things go even further, with the revelation that two stars might actually be secretly related. This happened in the case of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, two real-life friends who speculated in 2023 that they may in fact be half brothers. While they don't exactly look like twins, there is a subtle yet striking resemblance between them.

And in 2025, it seemed we were in for a Dr. Phil-style reckoning involving two celebrities when Billy Corgan, frontman of seminal alternative rock band The Smashing Pumpkins, and Bill Burr, the stand-up comedian and actor, discussed the rumor that they may actually be half brothers. The pair are both in their 50s, bald, and sport goatees, and recent photographs do reveal an uncanny similarity. Corgan first raised his suspicion that he was related to Burr in November 2024, when he revealed on the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast that 10 years previously, his stepmother had taken him aside at a family gathering and asked him about Burr. "Now at that point, I had never heard of Bill Burr, I didn't know who he was. I didn't know he was a comedian or anything. He could have been the guy down the street," Corgan said (per The Independent).

Corgan's stepmother found a picture of Burr and pointed out the resemblance between the comedian and Corgan's deceased father, who was a musician. The stepmother reportedly told Corgan that she believed Burr was a child Corgan's father had from his touring days.