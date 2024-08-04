Secrets Stars Tried And Failed To Hide

It seems everybody loves gossip, especially on the internet. Alongside cat videos, unverified conspiracy theories, and clips of influencers dancing, gossip remains one of the most lucrative assets of the information age. And nothing propels millions of people to engage in spilling the metaphorical tea more than the revelation that someone, somewhere — preferably a celebrity — has been harboring a secret that hasn't yet been made public knowledge.

This all became evident at the start of 2024, when the absence of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton from public life sent gossip websites, social media platforms, and royal-watcher forums into a frenzy of speculation. Had she and her husband, Prince William, separated? Had she finally decided to give up the drudgery of life in the British royal family? Had one or both of them cheated? With the royal family remaining silent on the matter, the hive mind was free to run riot with imaginary answers and was only brought back to earth with the announcement months later that the princess had been receiving treatment for cancer, choosing, as is her right, to maintain her privacy as she did so.

But Kate's wasn't the only secret to be drawn to the center of online discourse in recent years. Here are some of the 21st century's biggest celebrity secrets, how they were uncovered, and the fallout that they led to.