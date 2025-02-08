The Unexpected Thing That's Illegal To Do In Kentucky Churches

It's a famous internet staple that many American states have seemingly ridiculous laws on their books. Many from days gone by, such as the law in Virginia that classifies unmarried sex as a misdemeanour, exist but are not enforced. Others, like the alleged law in Georgia that says its illegal to carry ice cream in your pocket, are entirely apocryphal.

But there are some laws that, while they sound bizarre at first, are intended to deal with a pressing state issue. As reported by The Courier Journal, one such law exists in Kentucky — it stipulates that "any person who displays, handles or uses any kind of reptile in connection with any religious service or gathering shall be fined not less than $50 nor more than $100." As strange as this legislation may sound, the fact is that in Kentucky, reptiles — specifically snakes — have often been used in church services, with "snake handling" seen as a religious ritual in certain denominations.

You might say that the state has no right to prevent the use of reptiles in religious services. The United States is in part founded on the principle of religious freedom, after all. However, in many cases, the snakes used in handling sessions are venomous, meaning that such rituals represent a danger to public health, hence the state intervention. The law has been in place since 1942, and it has a pretty interesting history.

