The big, this-time-it's-forever fall of Constantinople came in 1453, when Turkish cannons pulverized the famous walls of the city, but there was a prequel: the Sack of Constantinople of 1204. The City of the World's Desire had stood up to a laundry list of besiegers, but an army of Western crusaders more interested in money than actually retaking Jerusalem, deep in debt to the Venetian government, managed to take the city twice.

One of the rotating cast of emperors trying to ride the circumstances to the Byzantine throne and stay there was Alexios V Doukas Mourtzouphlus. The Doukases were one of the great Byzantine families; "Mourtzouphlus" is a nickname meaning "with scowling eyebrows." After a complex dance of people, many of them with the name Alexius, variously deposing and blinding each other, Alexius V landed on the Byzantine throne in early 1204, having killed the father-and-son rulers Isaac II and Alexius IV that the Crusader army had installed when they first took Constantinople.

Mourtzouphlus failed to keep out the Crusader army, who now had a reason to take the city again and loot it. The Crusaders bashed down two gates and stripped the city in an orgy of theft and violence. Mourtzouphlus briefly escaped to Thrace, but the man who lost Constantinople was blinded by Alexius III (another former emperor), caught by the Crusaders, and returned to the city he'd bungled away. Blinded and indicted by the Crusader government for the murder of his predecessor, Scowlybrows was marched to the top of a column in Constantinople and tossed off of it.

