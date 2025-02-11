The Truth About Chuck Norris' Time In The Military

Alright, fine. We all know the drill, right? "Chuck Norris drinks napalm to fight heartburn." "Chuck Norris can speak Braille." "Death once had a near-Chuck experience." On and on the sweet memories of a more innocent internet-age go, right along with that theme song for "Walker, Texas Ranger." But far from being a mere meme-cow and dude who once fought Bruce Lee in the Colosseum without fear of the world beholding his chest hair, Norris has truly legitimate accomplishments under his belt. His black belt, of course. His multiple black belts. Like, lots of them. Also, he's a veteran.

That's right. Long before Norris was roundhousing his way to a multi-decade filmography, he was in the Air Force. He might not have been cruising around the atmosphere in screaming supersonic jets, but he was what you'd expect: an enforcer of the law. Air law, that is. Presaging his future fate in film, Norris joined the air police when he enlisted way back in 1958 after finishing high school. The slogan of the modern Air Force Security Forces is, "Protecting those who protect our nation," which is the most Norrisian tagline possible. Checkmate, world.

Norris started his military career at an air base in Arizona, then got deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea, south of Seoul. This is where he took an interest in martial arts. He then finished his military term at March Air Force Base in Riverside County, California, before receiving an honorable discharge in 1962.

