The Truth About Chuck Norris' Time In The Military
Alright, fine. We all know the drill, right? "Chuck Norris drinks napalm to fight heartburn." "Chuck Norris can speak Braille." "Death once had a near-Chuck experience." On and on the sweet memories of a more innocent internet-age go, right along with that theme song for "Walker, Texas Ranger." But far from being a mere meme-cow and dude who once fought Bruce Lee in the Colosseum without fear of the world beholding his chest hair, Norris has truly legitimate accomplishments under his belt. His black belt, of course. His multiple black belts. Like, lots of them. Also, he's a veteran.
That's right. Long before Norris was roundhousing his way to a multi-decade filmography, he was in the Air Force. He might not have been cruising around the atmosphere in screaming supersonic jets, but he was what you'd expect: an enforcer of the law. Air law, that is. Presaging his future fate in film, Norris joined the air police when he enlisted way back in 1958 after finishing high school. The slogan of the modern Air Force Security Forces is, "Protecting those who protect our nation," which is the most Norrisian tagline possible. Checkmate, world.
Norris started his military career at an air base in Arizona, then got deployed to Osan Air Base in South Korea, south of Seoul. This is where he took an interest in martial arts. He then finished his military term at March Air Force Base in Riverside County, California, before receiving an honorable discharge in 1962.
Norris was an air policeman for 4 years
There aren't a lot of details about the specifics of Chuck Norris' time in the Air Force's air police. Let's assume that's because nothing happened because Norris beat all the bad guys before anything could happen. Done.
However, it bears noting that Norris joined the military intending to do what he'd later do in "Walker, Texas Ranger:" enforce the law. Modernly, Air Force Security Forces, "are responsible for ensuring the safety of all base weapons, property and personnel from hostile forces." Among other things, this can include safeguarding ammunition, weapons, and equipment, and even involves the use of dogs. This kind of position still segues directly back to a career in law enforcement outside of the military, same as it did back during the Cold War when Norris signed up.
Norris' first year as air police in the U.S. in Arizona seems to have gone by without note. His time at Osan Air Base, South Korea, however, changed the course of his life away from law enforcement and towards its most defining domain: martial arts. He took an interest in judo on the base and branched out into Tang Soo So in the nearby city of Osan.
After finishing his deployment in South Korea, Norris was stationed at March Air Force Base in California. He eventually retired as Airman First Class (A1C) in 1962 and applied to be a police officer in California. He was put on a waiting list, and rather than wait, opened his first martial art studio. The rest is history.
Norris is heavily involved in supporting troops
Norris speaks of his time in the military as pivotal to his personality, saying via Impacting Our Future, "My military experience played an important part in instilling in me a sense of character and discipline. These qualities have served me throughout my life. This and the self-confidence that if I set my mind to completing a task and commit to it, I can overcome any obstacles I face." He's maintained his support of the military through in-person visits to troops overseas and involvement in veteran's affairs.
Of particular concern to Norris is the change from military to civilian life — a change that once challenged him, too. According to Impacting Our Future, he said, "Military discharge can feel like the breakup of a family. Leaving the comradery and structure of military life and feeling out of place and alone, uncertain of what the future holds." He also urged veterans who are struggling with emotional and substance abuse problems to not hesitate to reach out for help.
In 2001, the Air Force named Norris Veteran of the Year, and in 2007, he was made an honorary Marine by four-star Marine General James T. Conway. In 2017 and per Military Times, Norris showed up in a video for the Marine's "Protect What You've Earned" campaign. Speaking about joining the military, he said, "Not everyone has the guts, the will, the determination, and the courage to accept that challenge but you did. So protect what you've earned."