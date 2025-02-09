There are plenty of famous people who are buried in unmarked graves. Maybe they or their families couldn't afford a headstone, or perhaps they didn't want fans (or detractors) from gathering at their gravesite en masse. It's usually not that anyone was trying to hide their graves, although there are some historical examples of that occurring, too. The gravesites of leaders like Genghis Khan, Attila the Hun, and Kamehameha I of Hawaii were purposely obscured from the beginning for cultural and religious reasons, so no one knows where they were buried.

Advertisement

But then there are the notable people from history who had everything from regular burials to huge funeral processions before being interred in massive tombs. No one was trying to keep their final resting place secret, and mourners visited for years. Then, somehow, the graves just disappeared. It may sound impossible, but there are actually a few post-mortem homes of important historical figures that got misplaced, which historians, archeologists, and regular people are still looking for today. While there are possibilities or good leads on some of them, none of them have been confirmed. Here are the famous burial sites that vanished and still haven't been found.