Celebrities Who Got Snubbed From The Grammys 2025 In Memoriam Tribute

Metal fans ought to recognize the name Paul Di'Anno. He was the original lead singer of the legendary metal band, Iron Maiden, from 1978 to 1981. The vocalist performed on the band's first two albums, 1980's self-titled debut and 1981's "Killers," before Maiden mainstay Bruce Dickinson stepped in. Di'Anno has been cited as an influence by bands like Pantera, Sepultura, and Metallica.

Di'Anno told Metal Hammer he was fired from Iron Maiden and said he didn't blame them for doing so. As the BBC puts it, "success had led him to a dark place." In a 2024 interview with Stonedead Festival near the end of his life, though, he suggested he was on good terms with the band. "Everyone thinks that we hated each other, which is b*******," he said. "That's the press for you."

In the decades after leaving Maiden, Di'Anno continued to perform music at shows, including Maiden tracks. He also showed up in solo projects in bands like Praying Mantis, Gogmagog, and Battlezone. In fact, he maintained a rigorous tour schedule right until his death, doing over 100 shows across 2023 and 2024. He even performed in a wheelchair that entire time despite having a diagnosis of lymphedema, which causes tissue to swell up with fluid.

After Di'Anno died, Iron Maiden released a statement on X. "Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades," they wrote. Besides simple oversight, it's not clear why Di'Anno didn't appear in the 2025 Grammys' in memoriam segment.