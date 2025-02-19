The Unexpected Truth About Leslie Nielsen's Time Filming The Naked Gun

Ad-libbing is a natural part of creating comedy, even in the biggest Hollywood movies. The line "You're gonna need a bigger boat!" in Steven Spielberg's classic "Jaws" is perhaps the best known example, while much of the 2004 ensemble comedy "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" was improvised by its veteran comedy actors. It is a surprising revelation, then, that the gag-filled "Naked Gun" franchise didn't contain one iota of improvisation, with Leslie Nielsen following the script down to the letter as the directors requested.

As David Zuker told Little White Lies: "There was no improvising on set. [Nielsen] knew where the joke was and knew better than to mess with the style, try to wink or be funny. He absolutely trusted me and never tried to gild the lily ... When Leslie died, they quoted dozens and dozens of great lines and they were all written by [screenwriter] Pat Proft." The joke on Nielsen's gravestone, however, was seemingly his own invention.

Fans will be relieved to learn that while Nielsen didn't contribute to the scripts of the comedies he so often enlivened with his presence, he was as funny as they come off-camera. "In my career as a television interviewer, Nielsen was up there with William Shatner as the funniest man I ever met," claimed Australian writer and broadcaster Clive James, who recalled having a finger-gun shooting match with the star as they drove through London in a pair of limos (per The Guardian). He was also a prankster on-set: While filming "Airplane!", he was known to surprise his fellow actors and crew members with a fart machine.

