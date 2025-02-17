The United States Program For WWII German POWs That No One Talks About

Amidst all of war's justified self-defense and unjustified mass slaughter, certain stories tend to fall through the cracks. Take soldiers themselves. Not every soldier either shoots and kills someone, gets shot and dies, or trots home safely. Some get caught and taken as prisoners of war (POWs). Sometimes lots and lots get taken. And during World War II, the U.S. held over 400,000 German POWs in numerous camps across the U.S.

Many German POW camps were located in rural areas or near army bases. Estimates range from 511 total camps to almost 1,200, with some small enough to fit into a gymnasium. Conditions of POW camps of course vary wildly from country to country, and conflict to conflict. And while life at German POW camps in the U.S. wasn't exactly a stay at the Marriott, the U.S. abided by the 1929 Geneva Convention to provide POWs with shelter, food, and the chance to work. But there was another reason why German POWs were treated well, one related to the main point of the camps: interrogation.

The U.S. intelligence-gathering program was detailed, complex, and well-structured. Using one well-documented, main camp as an example, P.O. Box 1142, the National Park Service outlines the strategy of the Army's Strategic Interrogation Center (MIS-Y). There were different divisions like the Enemy Intelligence Subsection, which focused on things like espionage, and the Air Subsection that focused on learning about German air power. While there are questions about the ultimate effectiveness of the camps, they certainly played a hand in turning the tide against the Axis powers.

