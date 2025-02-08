Things About The Brian Laundrie And Gabby Petito Case That Still Don't Make Sense

It might seem hard to believe, but it's already been about 3.5 years since Gabby Petito made her last Instagram post. The timeline of the case ran as follows: Starting in July 2021, Petito chronicled her cross-country, traveling van adventure with her boyfriend and murderer, Brian Laundrie. She was declared missing in September and found dead that same month. Authorities found Laundrie's body in October, and in January 2022, they revealed that he'd confessed to Petito's murder via statements in his notebook. An autopsy revealed he'd strangled Petito to death before he shot himself.

At this point and amidst the media firestorm surrounding the Petito-Laundrie case, it seems like little needs to be said lest we make things harder for their loved ones. Nonetheless, questions remain and ought to be considered, if only to help shed light on similar circumstances facing young couples now and in the future. After all, from the outside looking in, Petito and Laundrie seemed to be living a dream. But this was part of the strangeness of the case and a testament to how different relationships can operate from the inside as opposed to how they appear from the outside.

In that vein, it's still not clear if Laundrie intended to kill Petito from the get-go, or why he killed her — really, deeply, psychologically — aside from his statement that he "thought it was merciful" (per ABC 7). Then there's the question of why Utah police didn't pursue the case further when they encountered an abused Petito on the side of the road. And finally, there's the question of how much Laundrie's family suspected what their son had done.

