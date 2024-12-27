Why The Battle Of Iwo Jima Was Worse Than You Thought

The island of Iwo Jima wasn't some densely populated territory that was particularly culturally or socially important to Japan. Geographically, it's obscure and remote, situated in the northwestern end of the Pacific Ocean and more than 600 miles away from the Japanese capital city of Tokyo. Cut off from civilization, it wasn't populated by any cities, towns, or outposts outside of its wartime potential, as Iwo Jima was both too small for that and the terrain too punishing. Iwo Jima takes up an area of about 8 square miles, and it's made primarily out of ancient volcanic runoff. It's a rock, covered in rocky land, where little can grow, and certainly not enough to sustain life.

The value of Iwo Jima lay in where it was in 1945. It was more than 600 miles away from Japan's biggest city but also just about that exact distance away from Guam, a small island and U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean. If the U.S. military could take control of Iwo Jima away from Japan, it would have a well-located outpost with which to keep an eye on its adversary and to stage air missions and more bombardments. It was partly a result of the island's diminutive size and rough topography that, instead of being an easy target, it became a meatgrinder during the battle to capture it.