The Jesus Commercial Causing Another Uproar At Super Bowl LIX

Bud Light, Doritos, Taco Bell — and Jesus Christ. All of them may be associated with heaven (depending on your taste buds), but a more recent common denominator between all of them is Super Bowl LIX. If you weren't taking a bathroom break, looking up who was in the box with Taylor Swift, or researching the most disastrous Super Bowl halftime shows ever, you were probably glued to the commercials — the big game, after all, is like the Cannes Film Festival of ads.

For the privilege of promoting a product during the February 9, 2025, game in New Orleans, the price tag was about $7 million for a 30-second spot, maybe even $8 million for a lucky few if the rumors are true. Lest you think there wasn't a demand to empty the coffers for over $200,000 a second, ad spaces were booked up by November 2024.

One of those spaces went to the "He Gets Us" campaign, promoting Jesus. The 60-second commercial aired during the first half of the Super Bowl and featured various images of people in times of need — some alone, others receiving help (such as at a football game). The visuals were accompanied by the unmistakable voice of Johnny Cash, slowly singing Depeche Mode's 1989 song "Personal Jesus." It ended with the tagline: "He Gets Us. All Of Us." While that may be true, the reverse evidently is not — because there were a lot of people who didn't get any part of the ad, who was behind it, and what it was doing in the Super Bowl.

