Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Sparks Chatter For The Wrong Reasons (Not Just Drake)

Kendrick Lamar's halftime show got off to a promising start when "Do the Right Thing" star Samuel L. Jackson made a surprise appearance as Uncle Sam. Lamar then performed a setlist that included "Squabble Up," "Euphoria," "Humble," and "All the Stars," for which he was joined by SZA. Of course, he also wasn't going to let "Not Like Us" go unsung — and the audience was more than happy to sing the words "a minor" along with him. Another living legend who made an unexpected appearance during the show was tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Lamar clearly tried to bring it, but there were a few distractions that took away from his performance. One was an unplanned moment when a cast member held up a Sudanese and Palestinian flag. They even managed to get on top of the car that Lamar stood on at the beginning of the show (which was a GNX, obviously). Then there was the quality of the sound and/or Lamar's rapping — some viewers struggled to understand all those delightful Drake disses. "I couldn't hear a thing he said," read one comment. "I didn't catch even two words of it," tweeted another viewer.

Others felt that the show was simply a snoozefest, and it was even proposed that Drake was the real winner of the 2025 Super Bowl. Wrote one X user, "If the performance wasn't so bad maybe just maybe it would've made Drake look like a fool but it failed." If Drake needs some material for his own diss track, all he needs to do is sift through the reactions to Lamar's performance, which had the unintended effect of garnering sympathy for his nemesis.

