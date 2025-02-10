How Archeologists Unearthed Million-Year-Old Weapons In An Ancient Lakebed

Humanity may have mapped the entire world as early as the 16th century, but as a recent archaeological study in Iraq has confirmed, there are still worlds to discover if you know where to look. Toward the tail end of 2024, archeologist Ella Egberts, a researcher at Vrije University Brussel in Belgium, undertook a pilot project to the Iraqi Western Desert alongside three archeology students from Iraq in search of Stone Age artifacts that would "help gain insight into the geomorphological history," according to a Vrije University Brussel statement.

What the team discovered during their time in Iraq has made headlines in archeology publications, with Egberts branding the fieldwork a "huge success." Analysis has shown several of the found objects may be over a million years old, dating back to the dawn of our earliest ancestors.

What is even more remarkable about these finds is that the team in question used no special equipment to uncover them. Whereas many archeological projects are dig sites, requiring heavy machinery to uncover artifacts hidden beneath the earth, each object discovered during Egberts' pilot project was simply lying out in the open, ready to be picked up.