We all imagine the glitz and glamour of being a famous musician, but the lifestyle can come with a lot of unique dangers. Touring performers place themselves in a million different unexpected situations that could come with serious risks. The world of sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll has created endless mysteries that have never been solved. Beyond the traditional dangers of a life on the road, musicians can face crazed fans, jealous bandmates, and endless tumultuous relationships that could result in an unfortunate end. It can be more fun to live as a professional musician, but it can also be a lot easier to die.

The 1980s live in the memory of modern observers as one of the best decades for music of all time. Interestingly, researchers for the journal Royal Society Open Science examined the diversity of popular music between 1960 and 2010. They determined that the most varied era was way back in the 1960s, and that the '80s were far less experimental. As much as that sounds like an insult, it actually means that a handful of styles and genres dominated the radio dial and the record store, ensuring overwhelming fame for a handful of powerful artists and new opportunities for rising talent. With that said, along with the unique qualities of that era were many '80s musicians who died in bizarre ways.