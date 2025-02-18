The Bizarre Reason It Can Be Legal To Access Someone's Private Property In Nebraska

Driving through the largely flat, beautiful, but austere Nebraskan horizon, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the state consists largely of corn. Plus soybeans and wheat. After all, the state ranks eighth in population density, at about 2 million, and nearly 780,000 of those people live in Omaha and the capital, Lincoln. The population elsewhere is spread out. And amidst all the scattered towns, small communities, and yes, endless fields of crops, sit tiny plots of cemeteries housing handfuls of graves. Many of the people in these "pioneer cemeteries," as they're called, died in Nebraska's 19th-century westward expansion days, and paved the way for the state's subsequent citizenry.

It's not hard to imagine the situation facing homesteaders and settlers in those days. Life was hard, people died, and where were they to be interred? People might have been buried here and there, several at a time, or a bunch clustered together. Families might have moved or stayed somewhere a bit before resettling. Little by little land got bought, property lines got drawn, cities arose, areas got districted, laws solidified, and all of a sudden some local had the area's first black-and-white TV.

But what about those small, scattered pioneer cemeteries? Where are they? Some of them got eaten up by private property. Should these pioneers' ancestors stand at the edges of fields and wave towards the distant headstones of their great-great-great-great-great-grandfathers? Well, Nebraska's got a simple solution for this conundrum, per Nebraska Legislature Statute 12-808.01. Passerbys can simply stroll in and pay a visit to the site whether it's on private property or not.

