What Happened To The Bodies From The Oregon Trail?

At this point, it's well-known how treacherous, lethal, disgusting, and exhausting life was on the Oregon Trail. From 1841 to 1884, about 300,000 to 500,000 pioneers trundled westward across the sedge-and-dust-filled American west in the hopes of, well ... eventually just in the hopes of not dying on the way. Odds are you would suffer mightily along the Oregon Trail, if not meet your end. Disease was absolutely rampant because of unhygienic conditions and included typhoid fever, cholera, tuberculosis, etc. In fact, about 10 to 15 people died every mile on the way, putting the total death toll at 20,000 to 30,000.

If so many people died along the trail, the question begs: What happened to them all? Were the dead just left where they fell? Were bodies buried ad hoc using whatever materials were laying around? Were there any mass graves? Were any graves permanent, or just temporary? The real answer is: All of the above.

As The New York Times outlines, you can envision the Oregon Trail as one long graveyard stretching from the banks of the Missouri River in Independence, Missouri all the way to the western edge of Oregon. While numbers aren't incredibly clear cut, the outlet says one grave every 80 yards along the entire trail is a decent estimate. Graves were often shallow, dug quickly right on the trail, and then ran over with wagon wheels so scavengers wouldn't pick at the bodies. Some pioneers might have even been buried alive.