The Biggest Mistakes That Cost Hitler World War II

The rise of Adolf Hitler in postwar Germany was no sudden occurrence. He first formed the National Socialist German Workers' Party (or Nazi Party) in 1920, and it remained a tiny, fringe political element for years. In 1923, he attempted to gain power via the Beer Hall Putsch, for which he was convicted of treason and incarcerated the following year. In prison, he wrote his notorious memoir, "Mein Kampf," and refined his fascistic world view. By the 1930s, the public was turning toward his way of seeing things, and after being voted into office, Hitler consolidated his power with the Enabling Act, which made him the de facto leader of Nazi Germany in perpetuity.

Around this time, the Nazis orchestrated a rejection of modern art and culture in favor of classically-inspired fascistic imagery and stated that their aim was to see their German State — the Third Reich — rule for 1,000 years. With glory in mind, they developed expansionist policies that saw them declare war on neighboring European states, beginning with Poland on September 1, 1939. Indeed, Hitler's government looked likely to overrun the continent with their immense military strength.

However, by the end of April 1945, Nazi Germany was utterly destroyed, with Hitler dead in his bunker as Soviet forces closed in on Berlin. It was a dramatic fall for the would-be empire, but defeat was not exactly a given when World War II began in 1939. Historians now understand that Hitler and the Nazis made several key blunders in terms of military strategy, which helped prevent Europe from falling under their complete control.