The 5 Most Painful Ways To Die In The Wild West

The following article contains graphic descriptions of death and murder.

The Western United States between 1865 and 1900 was called "wild" for a very good reason. The frontier region was long on lawlessness and short on infrastructure, which meant people there often took matters into their own hands, by gun or by rope. Being shot by the large-calibre lead slugs of the time or hanged were two incredibly painful ways to die. Then there were the Native Americans who retaliated against white settlers encroaching on their lands, the slaughter of their people, and broken treaty after broken treaty. Dying by scalping was excruciating. It should be noted that going back hundreds of years, Anglo-Americans scalped Native Americans as much if not more than the opposite. In the mid-1600s, Willem Kieft, the governor of the Dutch colony New Amsterdam, offered bounties for the scalps of Native Americans deemed to be enemies.

Advertisement

Other horrible ways to go in the Wild West included dying by various diseases like typhoid fever and cholera, which came with agonizing symptoms and no known medical interventions at the time. Similarly, during the 19th century, snakebites were mostly fatal and always painful since antivenom wasn't invented until the turn of the century and didn't come into common use in the U.S. for several decades afterward. The Wild West offered a host of nasty ways to die, a far cry from the romanticized Hollywood vision of the era.