The Most Brutal Deaths That Happened On The Oregon Trail

In 1846, Edwin Bryant hit the Oregon Trail. He'd attended a few classes of medical training, and the news got around his wagon train that he was the closest thing to a doctor available. As his party traveled along the Platte River in what is now Nebraska, another family sought him out to treat their boy, who Bryant estimated to be about 8 or 9 years old. While riding on a wagon tongue, the child fell off and had his leg crushed under a wheel.

When Bryant arrived at the makeshift surgical tent, he learned that the injury, poorly dressed with some cloth, had occurred nine days earlier. The parents contacted Bryant because the previous night the boy had reported that he could sense — accurately, as it turned out — what felt like worms wriggling in his leg. "It was discovered that gangrene had taken place, and the limb of the child was swarming with maggots," Bryant wrote in his journal (via End of the Oregon Trail). "The childs leg from his foot to his knee was in a state of putrefication."

Throughout history, amputation has been a brutal practice, and Bryant attempted the procedure the best that he could, using a butcher knife, a handsaw, and an awl to cut off the leg from above the knee. The boy wasn't anesthetized and didn't react to the pain of surgery whatsoever; by the time Bryant removed the leg, the boy had died.