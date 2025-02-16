When a rock song becomes a hit, listeners tend to experience that tune over and over again. Despite the sonic familiarity that results after hearing a song repeatedly, fans — even those who wind up memorizing the lyrics — may not have a true understanding of what the track is actually about, let alone what inspired its composer to write it in the first place.

Sometimes, aficionados of a particular band may find themselves happily singing along to a favorite tune without realizing the actual meaning behind those lyrics. In some cases, those lyrics may reflect some truly grim undercurrents, and scratching the surface can sometimes reveal that the inspiration for beloved songs may be far from what was initially assumed. Fans of classic rock, for example, may not be aware of the unsettling inspiration behind The Doors' song "Riders On The Storm," which was spawned by the true story of a real-life serial killer.

The Doors haven't been the only rockers to mine a hit from such grisly sources. Other hit songs, in fact, have been based on some truly terrible stuff, from a classic Beatles song threatening murder to a head-bopping 1980s chart-topper that was inspired by a race riot. With that in mind, read further for a deep dive into some popular rock songs that are way darker than you think.

