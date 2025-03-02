Forgotten Rock Musicians You Didn't Know Had Died

The music world has suffered the loss of many of rock's most influential figures. Back in the 1960s, fans mourned the untimely deaths of Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, and Jimi Hendrix, all of whom were among the many stars to die at the age of 27. More recently, music lovers have grieved losing such icons as David Bowie, Tina Turner, and Prince. But while big stars make big headlines when they shuffle off this mortal coil, that isn't necessarily the case for artists who never quite reached the same heights of fame. Their passing may not have made front-page news, while their musical accomplishments sadly faded into the mists of time. As the result, their names often become footnotes in the larger fabric of rock history.

From a near-forgotten guitar legend who made history with Bob Dylan to a long-gone singer who fronted a band whose members included Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page, here are some largely forgotten rock musicians you may not know had died.

The following article includes allegations and descriptions of addiction, mental health issues, and death by suicide.