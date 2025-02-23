The Strange Story Of New York's Abandoned Castle On A Haunted Island

"The captains of the river craft talk of a little bulbous-bottomed Dutch goblin, in trunk hose and sugar-loafed hat, with a speaking trumpet in his hand ... They declare they have heard him, in stormy weather, in the midst of the turmoil, giving orders in Low Dutch for the piping up of a fresh gust of wind." Such were the tales of tiny Pollepel Island midway down the Hudson River, where the river narrows north of modern-day West Point. That is, according to the 1822 short story short story, "The Storm Ship," by author Washington Irving. It took another 78 years for a real-life mystery to spawn on that tiny, rocky speck sitting in the middle of the Hudson.

Back then in 1900, Scottish immigrant Francis Bannerman and his son David bought Pollepel Island and began construction on Bannerman Castle, a structure meant to imitate the castles of Bannerman's homeland. But Bannerman Castle wasn't a home or fortress. It was a storage facility with an interesting visual design. Bannerman used it for his business, which traded in surplus military goods from the U.S. Civil War (1861 to 1865) through World War I (1914 to 1918). After Bannerman's 1918 death, a freak explosion of stored munitions blew apart much of the castle, followed by storms, fires, vandalism, and more in the following decades. Nowadays, the Bannerman Castle Trust maintains the castle as a tourist site.

But neither Bannerman nor Irving might have known about the Native American legends surrounding the island. To natives, it was a haunted place.