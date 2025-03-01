10 Worst Ways To Die During The Vietnam War

The Vietnam War was such a complicated, sprawling, and gory conflict that it's difficult even to say when it began and ended. The 21 years from 1954, when Vietnamese forces destroyed the French colonial army, to 1975, when communist North Vietnam overran the American-aligned south, provide a common and convenient periodization. But Vietnam was not at peace before or after these dates: From 1940 to 1945, it was occupied by Japan during World War II as part of French Indochina, then fought against the French attempt to reestablish control until 1954. After 1975, Vietnam saw conflict with the vicious Khmer Rouge in neighboring Cambodia erupt into open war and fought off a Chinese attempt at counter-intervention; the Sino-Vietnamese border would not be fully at peace until 1991.

The casualties were so high that Vietnam did not release official estimates of the number of dead until 1995: a whopping 2 million civilians in total and a million or more North Vietnamese soldiers and Viet Cong. The United States estimates 200,000 or more South Vietnamese soldiers dead and over 58,000 dead or missing Americans. Additionally, deaths among South Vietnam's other allies numbered close to 5,000 across South Korea, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand. During these bloody decades, all participants committed atrocities beyond even the depressingly standard cruelties and mistreatments of war. Rising military and chemical technologies were unleashed on Vietnam, its neighbors Cambodia and Laos, and the armies contesting its future.

