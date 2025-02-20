Thousands Of Roman Coins Discovered May Lead To An Even Bigger Treasure

Who can resist a good sunken treasure tale? You've got shiny underwater objects, ancient mysteries, and intrepid explorers venturing into the dark, watery depths in search of untold wealth and fame. And just like striking it lucky while gambling, there's always the chance that there's more somewhere waiting to be found. Sometimes, this even happens. And sometimes, there's a whole 30,000 to 50,000 coins just begging to see the light.

Advertisement

No, you didn't misread that. In November 2023, a diver off the coast of the Italian island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean Sea just happened to come across a monstrous trove of bronze and copper coins. There were so many, in fact, that the Italian Ministry of Culture could only estimate how many there were based on weight — hence the 30,000 to 50,000 figure.

But more than just random nubs of circular metal, these coins come from nowhere else than the late Roman Empire, between 324 and 340 C.E. This range of years is even more shocking because it dates to the reign of Emperor Constantine I (324 to 337 C.E.), one of the most critical figures not only in Roman history but arguably all of Western Christendom. It was Constantine who converted to Christianity and set the example for the rest of Rome to follow. Per Popular Mechanics the ministry said the coins are in an "excellent and rare state of preservation." On top of all this, there were also thin-necked jugs found near the coins, which suggests the possibility of something even more impressive hidden beneath the waves: A nearby shipwreck, possibly with treasure.

Advertisement