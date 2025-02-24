The First Word Decoded From A Manuscript Nearly Destroyed By Mt. Vesuvius

At this point, few people wouldn't recognize the names "Pompeii" and "Mt. Vesuvius." Back in 79 C.E., Vesuvius erupted and annihilated the surrounding countryside. The volcano spewed sulfuric gas into the air, rained down white-hot ash and pumice, and swallowed the towns of Pompeii and Herculaneum in pyroclastic flow so hot that fluid in victims' bodies evaporated and one man's brain turned to glass. Anywhere from 2,000 to 16,000 of their 20,000 residents died in mere hours.

Advertisement

If not for the clever work of Naples-born Giuseppe Fiorelli, the memory of Mt. Vesuvius might be far dimmer than it is. He's the one who came up with the idea of pouring plaster into the human-shaped holes left behind by bodies embedded in Vesuvius' hardened lava around Pompeii and Herculaneum. And now thanks to some new, very different technological breakthroughs, we can learn more about the towns than ever before. Enter the Vesuvius Challenge, which invites intrepid members of the public to use AI to do what no one's been able to do before: Read charred and carbonized papyrus scrolls discovered at Herculaneum.

Even though Fiorelli began excavation in Pompeii in 1860, over 1,800 Herculaneum scrolls were discovered at the site before then in 1752. The scrolls couldn't, and can't, be unrolled without destroying them. They've sat unread not only since they were discovered, but since Vesuvius erupted nearly 2,000 years ago. But now, after 20 years of computer science work, we can virtually unroll the scrolls and try to read them. And one of the first words to pop up might not be what you'd expect: "disgust."

Advertisement