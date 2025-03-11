Archeologists Spent A Decade Deciphering 1 Roman Court Document. Here's What They Learned

Who doesn't love a good courtroom drama? You've got the impassioned attorney striding in front of the jury and delivering a heart-swelling tale meant to sway even the most hardened of hearts, the hard-ass judge banging the gavel when things are out of order, the embittered relative yelling curses from her seat in the crowd, and other such stock happenings. And wouldn't you know it? The ancient Romans loved a good courtroom drama, too. In fact, you could say that they invented our modern courtroom format, right down to prosecution vs. defense, witnesses for either side, the presentation of material evidence, a jury of peers, and so forth. So if we can get our hands on court documents from ancient Rome, we can learn quite a lot about life back then.

That is, we can learn a lot with a lot of effort, even if it takes a decade to decipher a mere 133 lines. This was the endeavor undertaken by four researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem after discovering a tattered sheet of papyrus in the Dead Sea Scrolls Unit at the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) in 2014. This is a cool enough find, but it took a tremendous amount of work to decipher it, in no small part because big chunks of the papyrus are missing. But what researchers did find is quite interesting, summed up by the title of their paper. Published in the journal Tyche out of the University of Vienna, the title reads: "Forgery and Fiscal Fraud in Judaea and Arabia on the Eve of the Bar Kokhba Revolt."

